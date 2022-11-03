West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays chenda on Chennai visit, leaves netizens amazed. Watch video

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Chennai Thursday left the internet amazed as she tried her hand at playing chenda, the percussion instrument widely used in southern states. Banerjee was in Chennai on the invitation of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan for his elder brother’s birthday.

A clip shared by the news agency ANI shows Banerjee greeting people with folded hands. She heads towards the ‘chenda melam’ and is seen enthused by the rhythmic beats. She stands there for a while nodding her head with the beats and walks forward. Spontaneously, she takes a stick from one of the performers and starts playing the chenda. Her impromptu act adds vigour to the team which cheers up and changes the beat.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays a drum as she arrives at the family function of West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/SB03cBS3zk — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

The clip has garnered more than 28,000 views on Twitter. While some users were delighted with her act, some others poked fun at her saying it would be meme material.

A user commented, “She never fails to entertain. Didi O Didi Lub u.” Another user wrote, “This is going to be another meme for sure.”

This is going to be another meme for sure — Ashish Kumаr Prаdhаn🇮🇳🇺🇦🩺⚕️ (@DrAshishPradhan) November 3, 2022

Another feather in Didis cap.. — johnny (@johnny_b612) November 3, 2022

It’s An Excellent Performance Mamata Banerjee 💞💞💕 https://t.co/dYCoybE6xO — Ramendra Nath Ray (@RamendraNathRay) November 3, 2022

She never fails to entertain. Didi O Didi

Lub u https://t.co/sBAx8XYOc8 — Meera 🇮🇳 (@iSanjuktaP) November 3, 2022

Banerjee often intrigues netizens with her impromptu acts. During the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata’s Red Road this year, Banerjee danced along with tribal folk dancers. She grooved to the rhythmic beats of the drums and won hearts online.

Last year, Banerjee grabbed attention online as she dribbled and played with a football during the launch of ‘Khela Hobe’ programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. She threw a football towards the crowd, sparking interest and enthusiastic reactions from users.