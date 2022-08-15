West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins tribal folk dancers during Independence Day event. Watch

August 15, 2022 5:43:56 pm
As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day Monday, a video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing along with folk artists in Kolkata is winning hearts online.
The video was posted on Twitter by ANI and it has already received more than 31,000 views.
The minute-long clip shows the West Bengal CM joining the tribal folk dancers in swaying to the rhythmic beats of the drums as they performed during the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata’s Red Road.
With the improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the public was allowed to witness the Independence Day event for the first time in two years.
“#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata,” says the caption of the video.
Watch the video below:
#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/9bvyxFm4qz
— ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022
“Simply, A Chief minister of the people, by the people and for the people,” commented a Twitter user.
“She is an inspiration. Though outsiders will still judge her. But people around her & most importantly people of Bengal knows how emotional & straightforward didi is..she believe in the improvement of lifestyle of women..this she has proved with her schemes,” wrote another.
Wishing the people on Independence Day, Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “75 years of Independence! Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country’s independence. We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights.”
On the completion of 75 years of Independence, India must awaken to the real essence of Independence.
We must stay true to the vision of our forefathers and keep the aspirations of our future generations at heart.
My heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens.
Jai Hind!
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Day 4: Aamir Khan's film sees a disastrous weekend, actor's lowest in a decade
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
Karnataka slow-pedalling on giving nod to MM Hills tiger reserve, political gains doubted
After cold-shouldering Partha, why Mamata is throwing her weight behind Anubrata Mondal
Man City’s Mendy labeled ”predator” as rape trial starts
Does breastfeeding cause sagging? Here’s what an expert says
NTR31 to go on floors next April, says director Prashanth Neel
Tuchel may be punished for referee comments after Conte feud
Simona Halep, Pablo Carreno Busta clinch landmark titles in Canada
Kanye West’s Instagram post on ‘biggest inspiration’ for Yeezy design leaves netizens divided
Kerala: ‘Eyewitness’ blames CPM men for leader’s murder; party says they are now with RSS
PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech: ‘National Education Policy will give people the strength to be free from slavery’
Bullet Train repeats No. 1, Top Gun Maverick returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt
Independence Day 2022: Grammy winner Ricky Kej along with 12 refugees living in India sing the national anthem