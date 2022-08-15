scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins tribal folk dancers during Independence Day event. Watch

The minute-long clip shows the West Bengal CM joining the tribal folk dancers in swaying to the rhythmic beats of the drums as they performed during the Independence Day celebrations in Kolkata’s Red Road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 5:43:56 pm
Independence Day, Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM, Kolkata, tribal folk dance

As India celebrates its 76th Independence Day Monday, a video of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dancing along with folk artists in Kolkata is winning hearts online.

The video was posted on Twitter by ANI and it has already received more than 31,000 views.


Also Read |Independence Day 2022: Grammy winner Ricky Kej along with 12 refugees living in India sing the national anthem

With the improvement in the Covid-19 situation, the public was allowed to witness the Independence Day event for the first time in two years.

“#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Simply, A Chief minister of the people, by the people and for the people,” commented a Twitter user.

“She is an inspiration. Though outsiders will still judge her. But people around her & most importantly people of Bengal knows how emotional & straightforward didi is..she believe in the improvement of lifestyle of women..this she has proved with her schemes,” wrote another.

Wishing the people on Independence Day, Banerjee wrote on Twitter, “75 years of Independence! Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country’s independence. We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights.”

