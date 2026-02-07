‘Weekends not more important than future’: Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on work-life balance sparks backlash

In his post, the man shared an experience involving a young startup founder to underline what he believes is the importance of responsiveness.

Feb 7, 2026
Delhi professional’s LinkedIn post on working on weekends sparking debate on work-life balanceHe acknowledged the importance of balance but argued that timing matters
Conversations around work-life balance have become louder in recent years, particularly among young professionals entering the workforce. Many now advocate for clear boundaries between professional commitments and personal time. But a recent viral LinkedIn post by a Delhi-based professional has reignited an old debate: should early-career professionals prioritise constant availability over personal limits?

In his post, the man shared an experience involving a young startup founder to underline what he believes is the importance of responsiveness. Recalling the incident, he wrote, “Last Friday, I reached out to a very young founder for a project and his response was ‘Let’s connect on Monday.’ Mind you, this was an exciting and important project!”

Instead of waiting, he decided to move quickly. “So I called someone else that same night, and the other guy picked up immediately, we discussed the project, and I gave him the work,” he said. By the time the original founder got back in touch after the weekend, the opportunity was no longer available. “And when the 1st guy reached out on Monday, I told him the opportunity was gone.”

The professional clarified that the post was not intended to single out or criticise the young founder personally. “The point of me talking about this is not to rant about the 1st guy, it’s just to put it out there that, availability, at the start of your career, is a very important skill,” he explained, suggesting that speed and accessibility can play a crucial role early on.

Check out the post:

He acknowledged the importance of balance but argued that timing matters. “I understand that ‘work-life balance’ is important, but there’s a time for everything. ‘Let’s speak next week’ doesn’t work when you’re starting your career.”

Drawing a contrast between newcomers and established professionals, he added, “Successful people can afford to say ‘let’s talk next week’ because opportunities chase them. But if you’re new, you chase opportunities.” According to him, this often means being open to conversations outside conventional hours. “You talk now, or in an hour or if needed then at 10 PM on a Friday if that’s when someone calls.”

He also pushed back against the idea that talent alone guarantees success. “The person who got the work wasn’t more talented than the first guy. He was just more available.” In his view, professional boundaries should come later. “So yeah, set boundaries once you’ve built credibility.”

Story continues below this ad

The post ended on a blunt note. “But until then? Remember that your weekends are not more important than your future. The market doesn’t care about your schedule. It only cares about your hustle.So, please stop acting like you are successful before you actually are if you want to be extraordinarily successful.”

The comments section quickly filled with criticism, with many users pushing back against his stance. As the backlash grew, the author issued a follow-up clarification. “A quick few clarifications for those getting offended-This is for those who want to be extraordinarily successful. Extraordinary output = extraordinary input. Rest to each their own. We run a remote team with an unlimited no questions asked leave policy. So work culture is well understood.”

Still, the explanation did little to quiet dissent. One commenter dismissed the post outright, calling it “10/10 ragebait.” Another took a more reflective approach, writing, “‘The young guy’ has watched thousands of “available on weekend, nights, and mornings” people getting laid off through the click of an email. And maybe he has decided his present peace is just as important as his future possibilities.”

A third user argued that boundaries are valid at any stage of a career. “I think it’s perfectly fine to set boundaries even if you’re not successful or a fresher. Just because you’re not being hired by one company it doesn’t mean that you won’t be hired by others. There are plenty of opportunities out there. Weekends are crucial as that’s when you get to take care of commitments that are overlooked throughout the weekday. And not everyone needs to think about job 24*7. There’s a time and place for everything. And there’s life outside work as well. I don’t think the boy lost an opportunity, he dodged a bullet.”

 

