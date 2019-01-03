Toggle Menu
A wedding invite asking guests to gift a ‘vote for Modi in 2019’ goes viral

In a photo going viral on WhatsApp, a Surat-based family invited guests to their son's wedding and asked them to vote for PM Modi as a gift to the newlyweds.

As 2019 Lok Sabha Election nears, wedding invitations too become part of a campaign.

It’s not unusual for newlyweds to specify the gifts they want, tell guests not to give any presents or even donating the gifts they receive to charity. But one wedding invite in Surat asked guests to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections as a gift to the newlyweds. In the invitation card, which is being widely circulated on WhatsApp, the parents of the bridegroom wrote at the bottom of the card, “Our gift is your vote for Modi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections”.

The invite was for a wedding which took place on New Year’s Day.

It’s not the only such card doing the rounds of social media. Another supporter of the prime minister from Mangalore also made a wedding invite with a similar appeal to the guests. Some wedding cards even highlighted all the schemes and initiatives undertaken by the Modi government over the past five years.

In the past, Modi’s supporters have also put the Swachh Bharat logo on wedding cards, something that the Prime Minister approved of and even retweeted.

