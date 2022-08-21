This wedding card in form of medicine packaging is going viral

Invitation cards are an important part of most Indian weddings. With time, more and more couples are choosing unconventional wedding cards.
On Saturday, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, shared a picture of an unconventional wedding card that, at first glance, looks like the back cover of a strip of tablets.
While sharing a picture of the wedding invite, Goenka wrote, “A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days….”
A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…. pic.twitter.com/VrrlMCZut9
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 20, 2022
Sir🙏🏻💐, to me its highest height of confusing creativity😝😂👌🏻
Seriously, i thought this might be a new researched medicine for the new variant of Corona..but it turned out to be a wedding invitation🤦♀️😝😂😂
— 🇮🇳Vandana Mittal🇮🇳🚩 (@VandanaMittal30) August 21, 2022
Had they included dolo 650 somewhere in the invitation they could have got sponsor for the wedding.
— Sagar (@Sagar_bh21) August 20, 2022
One good thing is that this Pill does not have an expiry date !! God bless the couple !!
— Sridhar Thiagarajan (@tsri1969) August 20, 2022
And doctors wedding invitation? Probably no one would understand 🙂
— Nagarajan (@knotynag) August 20, 2022
Ha ha ha ha ha, very innovative invitation card you’ve explored Sir @hvgoenka . I was just searching that whether expiry date of this wedding is also given. But saw the details of wedding date,time etc. 😂😂😂😂
— Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) August 20, 2022
Commenting on the post, a Twitter user wrote, “Sir🙏🏻💐, to me its highest height of confusing creativity😝😂👌🏻 Seriously, i thought this might be a new researched medicine for the new variant of Corona..but it turned out to be a wedding invitation🤦♀️😝😂😂.”
Another person jokingly wrote, “Had they included dolo 650 somewhere in the invitation they could have got sponsor for the wedding.”
This is not the first time that a wedding invitation has gone viral for its design. In January this year, the wedding card of Pradeep Kaliramana, a resident of Bushan village in Haryana, went viral after he and his wife used their wedding invitations to show their solidarity with the farmer’s movement.
Earlier in 2021, a wedding invite by Guwahati-based lawyer Ajay Sarma made news. Sarma’s invite mimicked a legal document. The card had the names of the bride and the groom written on either side of the scales of justice to represent equality in their “beautiful court of life”.
