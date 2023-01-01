scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

This wedding card from 1933 is winning over the internet

A photo of the 90-year-old wedding card was shared on Twitter by Karachi-based fashion designer Sonya Battla.

In the Indian subcontinent, invitation cards are an important part of elaborate wedding celebrations that go on for days. While these days people go in for unique and complex designs for invitation cards, a simple handwritten wedding invite is winning over netizens.

A photograph of the 90-year-old handwritten invitation in Urdu was shared on Twitter by Karachi-based fashion designer Sonya Battla. It was written in 1933 for her grandparent’s wedding that took place in Delhi. The photo of the simple invitation has over 9,000 likes and hundreds of retweets since it was posted on December 30.

A Twitter user, who provided the invitation’s translation, said it was written by Muhammad Ibrahim for his son Hafiz Muhammad Yousaf’s wedding scheduled to be held on April 23, 1933.

In the invite, Ibrahim asks guests to assemble at his Delhi home on Qasim Jan street, and then accompany the family to the bride’s house in Kishan Ganj. According to the translation, the baraat or the groom’s wedding party was set to leave at 11 am. Before signing off the letter, Ibrahim also subtly requests his guests to be on time and writes, “Your punctuality will make me comfortable”.

Commenting on Battla’s tweet, many people noted that the groom’s house is in the same locality as the famous poet Mirza Ghalib. Echoing this, a Twitter user wrote, “Your forefathers were Mirza Ghalib’s neighbors:) Gali Qasim Jan. Though Mohalla was different.”

Another person commented, “Very informative card of last century. Look how beautifully written with Khat e Nastaleeque (Urdu calligraphy style) with blend of modest words. Thanks for sharing and salute for preservation of that lost treasure of our past identity.”

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 15:13 IST
