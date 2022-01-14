Weaver in Telangana makes a 5.5-metre long saree that can fit in a matchbox

Nalla Vijay, a weaver from Telangana, showcased his masterful weaving by creating a saree that can fit into a matchbox. The 5.5-meter long saree is handwoven with natural silk and only natural dyes made out of vegetables are used to colour it. The awe-inspiring saree has a full utility factor as it can be worn like a regular saree.

Nalla Vijay presented his creation to Telangana Ministers KT Rama Rao, V Srinivas Goud, P Sabitha Indrareddy, and Errabelli Dayakar Rao on 11 January in Hyderabad. Earlier, another matchbox saree was gifted to former US president Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in 2015 when they visited India.

The official Twitter handle of the official account of Telangana IT, Industries and Municipal Administration shared pictures of Vijay’s saree. The post has put focus on Vijay’s skills with netizens appreciating the exquisite handwoven fabric. So far the post has amassed hundreds of likes.

Kudos to Nalla vijay💯 — Lokesh (@Lokesh1067) January 11, 2022

Amazing skills. Salute to the artisan..🙏🙏

Also urge him to keep the art alive through generations. — Arun Rane ॐ (@ArunRane9) January 12, 2022

A saree that fits into a matchbox 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/fm7x7mez3O — AVANI | アヴァ二 (@evidenceofmine) January 12, 2022

While speaking to media Nalla Vijay, who hails from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, spoke about the hardships faced by handloom workers who are facing stiff competition from machine powered clothing industry and general disregard for handcrafts. He mentioned that while it takes close to six days to make a matchbox saree by hand, on machine the same can be made in just two days.