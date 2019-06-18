Toggle Menu
‘We don’t deserve dogs’: Netizens applaud canine for rescuing kid from falling into water

When the dog, who is standing behind her, notices her going near the water body, she quickly runs towards the child to pull her away from falling into the river.

“Calling someone a dog should be a compliment” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

A heartwarming video of a dog pulling a little girl away from a riverbank to prevent her from falling has left many emotional. The clip, which was shared on Twitter by user @OrgPhysics, has been viewed over four million times and was flooded with comments of people praising the canine.

The 16-second clip features a little girl walking towards the river when the dog, who is standing behind her, notices her drifting towards the water body. This is when she quickly runs towards the child to pull her away from falling. When the child is at a safe distance, the canine goes on to fetch a ball, which is floating in the water and presumably belongs to the little girl.

Retweeted over one lakh times, the clip has garnered quite some attention on social media with netizens lauding the brave dog’s actions. “Calling someone a dog should be a compliment” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

