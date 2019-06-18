‘We don’t deserve dogs’: Netizens applaud canine for rescuing kid from falling into water

A heartwarming video of a dog pulling a little girl away from a riverbank to prevent her from falling has left many emotional. The clip, which was shared on Twitter by user @OrgPhysics, has been viewed over four million times and was flooded with comments of people praising the canine.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Hong Kong protestors let ambulance cross, come in for praise

The 16-second clip features a little girl walking towards the river when the dog, who is standing behind her, notices her drifting towards the water body. This is when she quickly runs towards the child to pull her away from falling. When the child is at a safe distance, the canine goes on to fetch a ball, which is floating in the water and presumably belongs to the little girl.

Watch the video here:

Retweeted over one lakh times, the clip has garnered quite some attention on social media with netizens lauding the brave dog’s actions. “Calling someone a dog should be a compliment” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

outstanding bodyguard & the best babysitter ever! — Marita Palli (@mtpalli) June 17, 2019

OMG ! No words — laksopmo (@laksopmo) June 16, 2019

True protector. We don’t deserve Dogs. ✌😎 — Andrew w Riker (@AgainstTheWindz) June 16, 2019

He was actually saying get back little girl that’s my ball — Henri’ (@tune_tang) June 18, 2019

Dogs are God’s creatures and are always ready to help a man and especially children! — Petar Radmilovic (@radmilpet) June 17, 2019