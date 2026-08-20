‘We are Indians too’: Arunachal girl’s emotional response to being called ‘Chinese’

A little girl from Arunachal Pradesh has won hearts online with her heartfelt response after someone asked her if she was Chinese. In the now-viral video, she calmly explained why being mistaken for a Chinese person made her feel angry and hurt.
The girl speaks about her identity and firmly reminds the person that she is Indian.
“Hum bhi India hai. Hum log Indian hain. Aap humko Chinese bolne se hum bohot gussa hotey hain, bohot dukhi hote hain. Humko Indian bolo. Hum India ka hai. Hum Itanagar mein rehte hai (We are also from India. We are Indians. When you call us Chinese, we get very angry and very sad. Call us Indian. We are from India. We live in Itanagar),” the girl says in the video.
Her words, delivered with a mix of innocence and seriousness, struck a chord with viewers. The child made it clear that what may seem like a casual question can be hurtful, especially when it reduces people from India’s Northeast to a racial stereotype.
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The video has since been shared widely on Instagram and X, with many users praising the girl for speaking up so confidently.
“Yes your indian more than everyone else,” one user wrote.
“Beta, aap akele pura India ke barabar hai, aap se jyada koi aur Indian ho hee nahi sakta (Child, you alone are equal to the whole of India; no one can be more Indian than you),” another commented.
“Sorry, that you have to face this…I wish, people understand this soon,” a third user said.
“U are as much Indian as much as we all are. Those who keep names, just ignore them and keep laughing,” another person wrote.
Someone else highlighted the broader issue. “Unfortunate…NE is an integral part of the country and all the fellow citizens from the most beautiful part of India are citizens of India!”