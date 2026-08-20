‘We are Indians too’: Arunachal girl’s emotional response to being called ‘Chinese’

In the now-viral video, she calmly explained why being mistaken for a Chinese person made her feel angry and hurt.

A little girl from Arunachal Pradesh has won hearts online with her heartfelt response after someone asked her if she was Chinese. In the now-viral video, she calmly explained why being mistaken for a Chinese person made her feel angry and hurt.

The girl speaks about her identity and firmly reminds the person that she is Indian.

“Hum bhi India hai. Hum log Indian hain. Aap humko Chinese bolne se hum bohot gussa hotey hain, bohot dukhi hote hain. Humko Indian bolo. Hum India ka hai. Hum Itanagar mein rehte hai (We are also from India. We are Indians. When you call us Chinese, we get very angry and very sad. Call us Indian. We are from India. We live in Itanagar),” the girl says in the video.