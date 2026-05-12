Massive ‘elephant trunk’ waterspout spotted off Odisha’s Astaranga coast; watch viral video

The unusual shape reminded locals of an elephant’s trunk, giving rise to the regional name “Hatisunda.” (Source: @OdishaWeather7/X)

Visitors at Odisha’s coast were recently left astonished after spotting a rare weather phenomenon near the Astaranga shoreline in Puri district. Under darkening skies over the Bay of Bengal, a giant funnel-like cloud began stretching downward toward the sea, while the water beneath churned into a spinning vortex.

The dramatic scene, captured on video by onlookers, quickly spread across social media, with many comparing the strange formation to an elephant’s trunk emerging from the ocean. The incident occurred as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal brought turbulent weather to the region.

As reported by NDTV and local Odisha media, the waterspout appeared off the Astaranga coast on Saturday afternoon. Witnesses said the weather shifted abruptly as heavy rain clouds gathered above the sea. Soon afterward, a towering funnel-shaped column formed between the clouds and the ocean surface.