Sunday, June 19, 2022
This is what a waterfall in the world’s wettest place looks like. Anand Mahindra is amazed

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 1:01:42 pm
Mawsynram, world's wettest place, Cherrapunji, rainfall in Mawsynram, record for rainfall, monsoon, Anand Mahindra, indian expressTravellers in the clip, captured from inside a moving vehicle, were also left in awe.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has been left astounded by a clip from Meghalaya’s Mawsynram, which is the wettest place in the world.

“When I was in school, the answer to ‘What is the wettest place in the world’ was Cherrapunji. Didn’t know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing…” tweeted Mahindra.

Watch the video here:

Travellers in the clip, captured from inside a moving vehicle, were also left in awe. A woman inside the vehicle is heard saying in Hindi, “Clouds are coming” as a man asks the driver to stop at the spot and not go forward. After a few moments, they realise that those are not clouds, but water from the waterfall being sprayed all around.

The 44-second video shared by US Storm Watch on Sunday has amassed more than 1.1 million views on Twitter.

“The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind-boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. These are what the waterfalls in the area look like,” tweeted US Storm Watch.

Netizens were also amazed to watch the clip and many shared thoughts about Cherrapunji and Mawsynram.

Last week, Mawsynram rewrote its June rainfall records held since 1940. The place recorded a whopping 1003.6mm on June 17, beating the previous record of 945.4mm in 1966.

Cherrapunji, a place near Mawsynram, had earlier secured the second closest rainfall record. On June 17, Cherrapunji received 973mm of rainfall. Since June 15, the place recorded 811mm, 673.6mm, and 972mm of rainfall every 24 hour, counting the third wettest (June 17) and the eighth wettest (June 15) days in June in 122 years.

