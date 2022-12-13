scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

‘Naagin dance’: Water gushes out of leaked pipe on railway track, video goes viral

The clip shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab shows a yellow-coloured hose twisting and turning due to the uncontrolled flow of water.

The clip shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab shows a yellow-coloured hose twisting and turning due to the uncontrolled flow of water.

Time and again several videos showing the condition of the infrastructure of the Indian Railways had surfaced online and triggered discussions on the need to improve the facilities. Now, a video showing water leaking from a pipe adjacent to a railway track has gone viral.

The clip shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab shows a yellow-coloured hose twisting and turning due to the uncontrolled flow of water. It then twirls rapidly and snaps out of the water pipe leading to water gushing out straight. The clip seems to be captured from a halted train while another train is seen moving next to the water pipe.

The location of the undated video is not known. Sahab captioned the clip, “Welcome to India.” Since being shared on Tuesday, the clip has amassed more than 3,000 views on Twitter. A few users poked fun at the hose’s movement. A user commented, “Naagin dance.” Another user wrote, “Automatic Train Washing machine prowaid for Japan.”

A similar video showing a faulty drinking water tap had gone viral in October this year. The clip showed a powerful jet of water flowing onto a railway platform and almost washing the side of an arriving train. Passengers seated inside the train were seen getting drenched. Several users had questioned the railway administration for poor maintenance while some blamed anti-social elements for damaging public property.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 04:42:29 pm
