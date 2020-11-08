scorecardresearch
Watch: At centre of row, YouTuber accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner speaks up

In the clip, the food blogger explains how he feels "torn" and "cheated" due to the accusations against him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 8, 2020 3:10:27 pm
Baba ka Dhaba, Delhi Baba ka Dhaba, Gaurav Wasan, Gaurav Wasan baba ka dhaba, fir against Baba Ka Dhaba guy, delhi city newsKanta Prasad, the owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Malviya Nagar, had shot to fame after a video of him recounting his plight due to the lockdown was shot by Gaurav Wasan

For days, the small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar was flooded with people after a video shot by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan showing the plight of its 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad amid the pandemic had gone viral on social media.

However, what seemed to have begun as a humanitarian effort by the food blogger seems to have taken an unanticipated turn after Prasad aka ‘Baba’ filed a case against Wasan for cheating. The Delhi Police registered a case against the YouTuber for allegedly misappropriating funds received as donation for the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ on Friday.

Amid the ongoing controversy, a video of Wasan speaking to a radio channel has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the food blogger explains how he feels “torn” and “cheated” due to the accusations against him.

Watch the video here:

Breaking down while speaking about the case, where Prasad claimed that he never invited the Youtuber, Wasan said he had lost faith in humanity and doesn’t know how to respond to that.

In the case, which was registered against the YouTuber a month after the video went viral, Prasad alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation… without providing any information to the complainant”.

Following the video of Wasan’s side of the story, several netizens hoped that this incident does not deter others from helping those in need.

