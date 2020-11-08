Watch: At centre of row, YouTuber accused of cheating ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner speaks up

Kanta Prasad, the owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in Malviya Nagar, had shot to fame after a video of him recounting his plight due to the lockdown was shot by Gaurav Wasan

For days, the small eatery called ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ in Malviya Nagar was flooded with people after a video shot by YouTuber Gaurav Wasan showing the plight of its 80-year-old owner Kanta Prasad amid the pandemic had gone viral on social media.

However, what seemed to have begun as a humanitarian effort by the food blogger seems to have taken an unanticipated turn after Prasad aka ‘Baba’ filed a case against Wasan for cheating. The Delhi Police registered a case against the YouTuber for allegedly misappropriating funds received as donation for the owner of ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ on Friday.

Amid the ongoing controversy, a video of Wasan speaking to a radio channel has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the food blogger explains how he feels “torn” and “cheated” due to the accusations against him.

Watch the video here:

Baba says Gaurav’s biggest mistake was to ‘make that video’!

As police registers a case against Gaurav Wasan, he tells @MirchiVidit the REAL reason why he helped #BabaKaDhaba

Today, he feels cheated, dejected, torn. Does he deserve this? #GauravWasan #Mirchi pic.twitter.com/D5MqoBPEZp — Sayema (@_sayema) November 6, 2020

Breaking down while speaking about the case, where Prasad claimed that he never invited the Youtuber, Wasan said he had lost faith in humanity and doesn’t know how to respond to that.

In the case, which was registered against the YouTuber a month after the video went viral, Prasad alleged that Wasan “intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected a huge amount of donation… without providing any information to the complainant”.

Following the video of Wasan’s side of the story, several netizens hoped that this incident does not deter others from helping those in need.

This is sad to see…. hope this experience does not deter Gaurav or others from doing good. — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) November 7, 2020

Let’s flip the scenario again. Let’s make that #BabaKaDhabha reach at same spot where it was few months back. Simple 😁😁😁 — ѕαмιя® 2.0🏹 (@SonicSamir) November 6, 2020

Baba is reason why no one wants to get his hands dirty by helping others. Really shameful. — Old Monk (@OldMonkOfIndia) November 6, 2020

This makes the phrase: “Bhalai ka to zamana hi nahi raha” come true💯 — Sania Saleem (@SaniaSaleem1215) November 7, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd