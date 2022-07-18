Youth’s ‘Shaktiman’ stunt on top of a moving truck ends disastrously, watch video

A youngster performed a stunt ala the homegrown superhero Shaktimaan on top of a garbage truck with disastrous climax. The clip showing his stunt at night in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar has gone viral.

Shweta Srivastava, Additional Deputy Commissioner Police, Lucknow issued a warning as she shared the video on Twitter. “Last night’s view of Gomtinagar, Lucknow-Shaktimaan was being made, will not be able to sit for a few days! WARNING: Please don’t do such deadly stunts!” read the translation of Srivastava’s tweet from Hindi.

गोमतीनगर, लखनऊ का कल रात का दृश्य- बन रहे थे शक्तिमान, कुछ दिनों तक नहीं हो पाएंगे विराजमान! चेतावनी: कृपया ऐसे जानलेवा स्टन्ट न करें! pic.twitter.com/vuc2961ClQ — Shweta Srivastava (@CopShweta) July 17, 2022

In the video, the shirtless man is seen doing push-ups on top of a moving garbage truck. Later, he stands up and waves his hands. The stunt ends abruptly as the man skids, and is seen lying down with bruises on his body. The 44-second clip shared on Sunday has garnered more than 2.2 lakh views on Twitter.

Launched in September 1997 on Doordarshan, Shaktimaan captured the hearts of Indian kids. It was conceptualised by Mukesh Khanna, who played the superhero character, after watching kids in his family enjoying superhero shows on the television. There are plans to bring the superhero back in a new format.

In another incident, a youth’s stunt while driving a Mahindra Thar in Noida landed him in jail. The young man was seen swinging a baseball bat outside the vehicle’s window while riding. The video of the incident did rounds on social media and the vehicle was seized by police in May this year.