Watch: Young man beats injured Indian gaur with stick

As human-animal conflicts increasingly hit headlines, a heart-wrenching video of a young man attacking an injured Indian gaur has surfaced on social media. The attack happened in Ketti village, Nilgris district of Tamil Nadu, and the video was posted on Facebook on November 30.

The unidentified young man lashed at the bovine by wielding a stick. As seen in the video, the man wasn’t provoked by the injured animal. Before retreating, the Indian gaur is seen doing a mock-charge at the man. Meanwhile, people who recorded the video were heard yelling at the man, they said, “Don’t beat it. It is already hurt.”

Watch the video here:



Supriya Sahu, IAS officer and Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests reacted to the video. She retweeted the video and wrote, “Terrible Act. Totally reprehensible.We will act on this at once.” Reacting to the IAS officer’s tweet, netizens said that the young man should be punished.