scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 07, 2021
Most read

Chennai boy breaks Guinness World Record for being fastest to climb 50 steps while hula hooping, leaves netizens in awe

Aadhav Sugumar is the fastest person to climb 50 steps while hula hooping, finishing the feat in just 18.28 seconds.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2021 11:46:49 am
world record hula hoop, fastest stairs hula hoop record, Guinness world records, bear grylls, hula hoop, fastest stairs record, world record, viral video, trending video, trending news, Indian Express newsIn a viral video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, the young boy can be seen achieving this feat in incredible 18.28 seconds. (Source: Guinness World Records/Instagram)

At an age when most people prefer to use an elevator or an escalator, a young Indian boy has displayed exceptional skills for climbing steps, breaking world records. Aadhav Sugumar has broken the Guinness World Records (GWR) for being the fastest person to climb 50 steps while hula hooping!

In a video shared by the Guinness World Record, Sugumar from Chennai can be seen achieving the incredible feat in just 18.28 seconds, leaving netizens awestruck. According to the official entry by the organisation, he climbed 50 steps while magnificently spinning the hula hoop around his waist. It showed him swiftly climbing the first 38 steps, dashing across a courtyard and then climbing the next 12 steps in another building.

Sugumar has been practising hula hooping for two years before he decided to aim for a Guinness record. Finally, in April this year, he aced the feat and set a new record, taking the internet by storm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video left many impressed online, including Bear Grylls, the British adventurer best known for survival TV show Man vs Wild. Grylls commented on the video and congratulated the young hula-hooper. “Well done Aadhav,” he wrote.

Sugumar has won hearts all over the internet and there has been a shower of praises for his achievement. Many netizens also speculated if the time recorded included the seconds he spent running.

world record hula hoop, fastest stairs hula hoop record, Guinness world records, bear grylls, hula hoop, fastest stairs record, world record, viral video, trending video, trending news, Indian Express news

Previously, the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to climb 50 steps whilst hula hooping was held by Ashrita Furman in the US. He had achieved this feat in 23.39 seconds in 2018.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 07: Latest News

Advertisement