Chennai boy breaks Guinness World Record for being fastest to climb 50 steps while hula hooping, leaves netizens in awe

In a viral video shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, the young boy can be seen achieving this feat in incredible 18.28 seconds. (Source: Guinness World Records/Instagram)

At an age when most people prefer to use an elevator or an escalator, a young Indian boy has displayed exceptional skills for climbing steps, breaking world records. Aadhav Sugumar has broken the Guinness World Records (GWR) for being the fastest person to climb 50 steps while hula hooping!

In a video shared by the Guinness World Record, Sugumar from Chennai can be seen achieving the incredible feat in just 18.28 seconds, leaving netizens awestruck. According to the official entry by the organisation, he climbed 50 steps while magnificently spinning the hula hoop around his waist. It showed him swiftly climbing the first 38 steps, dashing across a courtyard and then climbing the next 12 steps in another building.

Sugumar has been practising hula hooping for two years before he decided to aim for a Guinness record. Finally, in April this year, he aced the feat and set a new record, taking the internet by storm.

The video left many impressed online, including Bear Grylls, the British adventurer best known for survival TV show Man vs Wild. Grylls commented on the video and congratulated the young hula-hooper. “Well done Aadhav,” he wrote.

Sugumar has won hearts all over the internet and there has been a shower of praises for his achievement. Many netizens also speculated if the time recorded included the seconds he spent running.

Previously, the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to climb 50 steps whilst hula hooping was held by Ashrita Furman in the US. He had achieved this feat in 23.39 seconds in 2018.