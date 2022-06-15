Watch: Women dance to Bollywood music at ancient temple in Cambodian forest

Bollywood music’s popularity transcends India’s borders. Recently, a man was surprised to hear a song from the 90s playing in the wilderness of Cambodia.

While exploring foreign countries can be quite fun, one would often come across unexpected things. Amit Bansal, a retired Army major, was amused to hear the tune of a Hindi song playing on a forest trail. A video he shared on Twitter shows a group of women dancing gracefully to ‘Mhare Hiwda Mein Naache Mor’ from Hum Saath Saath Hai.

Bansal, who was travelling in the southeast Asian country, said he witnessed the delightful moment in a small village in the interiors of the Phnom Kulen National Park on top of the Mahendragiri mountain. While it is said the best views come after the hardest climbs, Bansal was surely amazed to find the beautiful moment after a long trek to the top of the Mahendragiri mountain (Mahendraparvata).

“Villagers are dancing in front of a sacred temple (Probably Vishnu) on tunes of Bollywood songs,” he wrote on the social media site.

The ancient ruin city of Mahendraparvata, found on the Phnom Kulen range, is located 30km northeast of the Angkor archaeological site, a hub of 12th century Hindu temples.

It was only in 2013 that Mahendraparvata, hidden in the deep forest of the mountains, was discovered by archaeologists. Researchers combined airborne laser scanning with ground surveys and excavations to find the once-mighty metropolis, which was one of the first capitals of the Khmer empire.

According to the website of the Unesco world heritage site, “The ancient Mahendraparvata (late 8th-early 9th centuries) on Phnom Kulen is today a partially forested site containing about 40 brick temples, including one pyramid mountain-temple, as well as ancient reservoirs, dykes with spillway, channels, ponds, plots, platforms, and earthen mounds, all part of an ancient urban system.”

"The temple demonstrates the influences of Gupta art and reflects India's influence on the region, but there are more elements to make Borobudur unique," the website said. In fact, much like the Angkor site, Phnom Kulen too attracts many pilgrims as it is considered sacred even now.