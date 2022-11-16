Watch: Woman sings ‘Mere Dholna’ at 3 am in an empty basement, netizens wonder about neighbours’ reactions

While most people love listening to songs and don’t mind someone singing if they have a soothing voice, there are some situations in which certain songs can sound scary. Like listening to someone singing the song ‘Mere Dholna’ from the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the dead of the night.

Shreya Basu, a singer, posted her video of singing the song ‘Mere Dholna’ in an empty basement at 3 am in the night. It made netizens wonder if it sent chills down the spine of people who were awake and may have heard her. Basu has more than 1.11 lakh followers on Instagram and her bio says that she was a finalist on the reality show ‘The Voice India Kids’ in 2016.

Her clip of singing the Shreya Ghoshal number was posted five days ago and it has received a whopping 10.7 million views. “A much requested song from you guys. Had to deliver. Thank you so much for the 30k love! Enjoy!” she captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreya Basu (@shreyabasuofficial)

“Some dude who woke up to have a glass of water would have had a great night,” a user commented. “When you are chudail (but also a dedicated singer),” joked another. “You sing this soo beautifully and effortlessly,” appreciated a third.

“They say people tend to experience paranormal activities at night post 3am. Imagine people’s reaction when they hear this after knowing the fact,” another person shared.

The song ‘Mere Dholna’ was picturised on Tabu who played the double role of twin sisters Anjulika Chatterjee and Manjulika Chatterjee in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. It was also a part of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa that starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan.