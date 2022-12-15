Watch: White lion cub sprints behind mother lion

Rare incidents in the wild often intrigue netizens. This time, it’s a little white lion cub darting behind its mother that has won hearts online. Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda tweeted a clip featuring the white lion cub on Thursday.

The short clip shows a lioness walking in the middle of a rocky surface in a forest. Agile cubs are seen moving through the bushes and the white lion cub comes running beside the lioness. While the lioness turns back, other lion cubs are seen sprinting and coming forward. The lion cubs are seen playfully running and coming closer to one another.

Here is a white lion cub for you… It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild.

VC: In the clip pic.twitter.com/cNtouLsjLT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 15, 2022

Nanda captioned the clip, “Here is a white lion cub for you…It is believed that only three white lions in the world are living freely in the wild. VC: In the clip.” The clip has amassed more than 10,000 views. Netizens were delighted to watch the white lion cub’s antics. A Twitter user commented, “Wonderful to see! Hope they remain safe and happy. Please do not disclose the location if it’s in India!” Another user wrote, “Lovely and it’s amazing for india we proud on officers like u in forest department thanks to u for careing these cubs.”

As per the Global White Lion Protection Trust, a recessive gene causes white colouration in lions. White lions are spotted in South Africa, especially in the Greater Timbavati and the southern Kruger Park region. Classified as panthera leo, they are not categorised as “different” and are not protected legally. First spotted in 1938, they were photographically documented in the 1970s.

Mutations in big cats often spark curiosity among internet users. In September, Nanda shared a clip showing a black tiger cub roaming in the wild with its mother at night. Before that, a black tiger marking its territory in the forest took the internet by storm.