Watch video: Bikers stop truck, do ‘Nagin Dance’ to its unique horn

Monsoon is one of the most cherished seasons for many. Whether it be sipping a hot cup of tea or getting drenched in the rain, this season evokes pleasant experiences for many.

And in such a pleasant weather, a group of youngsters were seen grooving to the music of a truck’s horn on a rain soaked road in a video. The clip showing the youngsters’ “Nagin dance” has gone viral.

In the clip, several bikers are seen racing ahead of a truck, however, none of them were wearing helmets and three of them were seen travelling on a single bike.

All of them are then seen stopping the truck and as soon as the trucker presses the horn, the youngsters start dancing to it. One of the men is seen crawling on the road resembling a snake. Some of them are heard howling and screaming in front of the halted truck. The tune of the truck’s horn is from the ‘Mani Teri Dushman’ song from 1980s’ Bollywood film ‘Nagina’.

According to YouTube channel Shreesha Pimpale Tec, the clip is from Dudhsagar waterfalls viewpoint in Karnataka-Goa border. The clip did rounds on social media platforms and a Twitter user tagged Union Minister for Road and wrote, “Side Effects of Musical Horn..” in Hindi.

Notably, Gadkari was quoted as saying by PTI last year that he was planning to bring a law to mandate the use of the sound of Indian musical instruments as vehicle horns. He had also hinted about study on replacing the sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles.