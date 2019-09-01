Watch: Family of seven ride bike with pet dogs and a hen

Toggle Menu
If you take a close look at the clip, you can even spot hens and the end of the bike and also a dog sitting on the side, enjoying the ride.

A short clip featuring a family of seven riding a bike is going viral on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. The video, shared by Twitter user Rishad Cooper with the caption “Only in India”, shows a couple and their five kids dangerously travelling on the two-wheeler without any safety gear. Also seen in the video were their two pet dogs and a hen. One of the dogs was precariously seated on a bundle of luggage tied to the bike. The bizarre video, however, has garnered hilarious reactions from Twitterati.

While one Twitter user commented that the bike is a true competition for SUV’s, others were in awe of the strength of the bike and were eager to know which company did the bike belong to. Take a look at the reactions:

