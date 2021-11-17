US YouTuber speaks to New York shopkeeper in fluent Bengali, enjoys roshogolla. Watch

While some may find it hard learning a new language, a YouTuber from the USA has stunned all, while interacting in Bengali when he went to explore Bengali cuisine on the streets of New York.

Xiaoma, a polyglot, who loves to learn new languages and explore different cultures recently shared a video, where he tried out popular food from West Bengal and Bangladesh. He visited Jackson Heights, Queens where there are many locals and business owners who speak Bengali.

The video starts with him being intrigued by mishti paan. As he asks the shopkeeper what goes into it, he surprised all by replying in fluent Bengali, telling them he is about to have it for the first time. He went around talking to other vendors, shopkeepers as well as customers, shocking all with his sudden delivery of Bengali words.

Seeing people pleasantly surprised, he goes on to explain: “Ami Bangla shikchi (I’m learning Bengali)”. As he greeted zealous admirers, he explains that he has been trying to pick up the language from the internet.

The video shows him exploring many shops, from trying to buy pajamas to walking around the locality and ordering street food like phuchka, and mishti-doi, a Bengali sweet dish.

Watch the video:

Along with interacting with the locals, he also reviewed all the food he tasted. And while the mishti paan made him a little dizzy probably owing to zarda, he loved roshgolla. He also enjoyed the crunchy texture of the phuchka, however admitting that it’s little spicy for his taste, nonetheless delicious.

The man who keeps sharing his language skills making videos by interacting with various communities in New York, speaks fluent Chinese, Korean and many African languages. And for those wondering, he knows Hindi as well. Not just that, he has been out on NYC streets before, making strangers taste Maggi or giving people kulfi.

And if that isn’t enough to already be impressed, he even went out showing pictures of many popular Bollywood celebrities, asking New Yorkers to pick their favourite.

People on social media were really touched by his efforts and the respect he shows to any culture. “Dude be learning languages like he’s trying to collect pokemon. Gotta learn them all,” joked user in the comments.

“So nice to see him learn a language, every immigrant is ridiculed and struggling to learn English, and it’s such a huge sign of happiness and relief when they see you speaking their language,” another remarked.