WATCH: US Army band concludes joint defence exercise by playing Indian national anthem

A video of a US Army band playing the Indian national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’, is going viral on social media. The band was playing the anthem during a joint exercise between the Indian and US Army in Washington, as per news agency ANI.

Advertising

The joint military exercise was part of the ongoing Indo-US defence cooperation ‘Yudh Abhyas’ at Joint Base Lewis, McChord, Washington DC in the US. The training which began on September 5 concluded yesterday.

#WATCH USA: American Army band playing Indian National Anthem during the Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2019 at Joint Base Lewis, McChord. pic.twitter.com/J9weLpKD3X — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2019

In the video, American soldiers were seen playing the national anthem on their trumpets for the Indian counterparts as part of their final day exercise.

In another video which surfaced on social media last week, Indian and American soldiers were seen singing and dancing to the popular Indian marching song, ‘Badluram ka badan zameen ke neeche hai’. The song is dedicated to a rifleman named Badluram, who fought against the Japanese forces during World War II.

-with ANI inputs