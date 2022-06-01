scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Watch: UP cops help struggling cart puller load heavy bundles, earn plaudits online

On seeing an aged cart-puller struggle with heavy bundles on the road, Mahoba Police in Uttar Pradesh went out of the way to help him out.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 11:30:44 am
uttar pradesh police, up police help cart puller, cops help senior cart puller, cops help old man, police help people, indian expressThe incident happend in Mahoba.

It is said kindness costs nothing, but means everything to the one receiving it. And that’s exactly what happened when two cops helped a cart puller in Uttar Pradesh after the heavy bundles he was carrying fell on the road. Now, the thoughtful moment caught on camera is earning plaudits online.

In UP’s Mahoba, a senior cart puller was seen frazzled on a busy road after big bundles fell off his disbalanced cart and blocked the way. As he was seen struggling to load the heavy sacks back up, two cops of the UP Police stepped in to help. The cops were seen moving the bundles to the side of the busy road. After the cart was set up again, the cops helped loading the bundles for the elderly man.

Also Read |Youth’s stunt on Noida road lands him in jail, police say ‘if you do stunts, we will hunt’

“Reaching Out For Humanity”, the official Twitter handle of UP Police wrote while sharing the video. “Be a good samaritan if you see someone struggling, reach out!” they added while encouraging others to help those in need.

Watch the video here:

While many thanked the cops, others were glad the cart puller was not harassed or scolded for blocking the road.

Law enforcement agencies have many a time been praised for lending a hand. From helping seniors get vaccinated during the coronavirus pandemic to even turning teacher for poor children living on the streets, heartwarming stories of cops stepping up have won hearts online.

