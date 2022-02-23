Watch: Train driver stops to collect ‘kachori’ in Rajasthan, viral video leads to probe

Months after a Pakistani train driver’s assistant got into trouble for stopping to buy yoghurt, a similar incident has been reported in India. A video of a train stopping at a crossing in Rajasthan’s Alwar to collect a packet of kachori has left netizens baffled.

In the video going viral, a man is seen waiting dangerously close to the tracks. Even as some were worried for the man’s safety, the video then shows the train stopping right before him as he hands over a package to a person inside the locomotive.

Then quite nonchalantly, the loco pilot blows the engine’s horn and the train leaves, while scores of vehicles are seen waiting on the other side of the railway gate.

While the Indian Railways has time and time advised people not to cross once the gates are down, a person was heard in the video expressing his disbelief seeing the gateman himself walking over.

Watch the moment here:

As the video went viral and invited the wrath of people online, Dainik Bhaskar reported that it wasn’t an isolated incident. “A similar sight is seen every day around 8 am at the Daudpur gate of Alwar. As soon as the horn is sounded, the rail gate closes for a while. People wait on both sides until the loco pilot takes forward the engine with the kachori,” the Hindi newspaper said in the report.

However, as the video got wider attention, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Jaipur launched an investigation into the matter. DRM Narendra Kumar said five railway employees — two loco-pilots, two gatemen and an instructor — have been suspended. “Final action will be taken on completion of further investigation,” the report added.