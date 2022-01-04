Watch: Tamil Nadu family organises baby shower for pet cats

For pet parents, their four-legged babies are just as important as any other family member. Now, to celebrate something extremely special for their cats, a family in Tamil Nadu organised a baby shower for their felines. Photos and video of the event are now going viral online.

The owners from Coimbatore threw a lavish party for their two Persian cats. The baby shower ceremony organised at a pet clinic saw the felines being adorned with garlands and showered with lots of love and blessings.

Tamil Nadu | A pet parent in Coimbatore performed a baby shower ritual for her cats People conduct baby showers for humans so we did the same for our cats as they are a member of our family. We came to the clinic & organized the baby shower along with the doctors,said pet parent pic.twitter.com/YketB5BJap — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

According to news agency ANI, for the special ceremony, the felines were seen donning new clothes and feasting on special cat food, sweets and other items.

“People conduct baby showers for humans so we did the same for our cats as they are a member of our family. We came to the clinic and organized the baby shower along with the doctors,” the owner the agency.

The one-year-old two female cats, Kshira and Iris are in their 50th and 35th day of pregnancy, local media reported. The pregnancy period of cats is 62 days, as per reports.

As the video and images went viral, it left people divided online. While most pet parents could relate with the owner’s sentiments and organising such an event, others were not too thrilled.