Watch: Tigress, cubs cool off in waterhole

With temperatures soaring, natural sources of water in forested areas dry up. This makes it hard for wildlife to quench their thirst. To make summer heat bearable for wild animals, the forest department across the country constructs and maintains several artificial waterholes.

These waterholes not only serve as a source of water for animals but also help conservationists conduct documentation work such as animal census.

On Tuesday, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, shared an adorable video that showed a tigress along with its five cubs lounging in a man-made waterhole.

Lovely Tiger family at the water hole☺️☺️ Tigers love to spend their time in pools and water holes to cool down. During the hot summer, it’s likely to find tigers partially or completely immersed in water, just like this one family of tigress & its 5 cubs.

Nanda also tweeted another video that showed workers of the forest department filling up artificial waterholes, and wrote, “Maintaining these water holes in hot summer is a Herculean task for the forest officials. Many are now maintained by solar pumps. Kudos to the staff for upkeep of the lifeline for the wildlife.”

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “Wild animals do not have the luxury of going and taking a break under an air conditioner so the least we can do is like sir said watering the waterhole n help them to escape the heat n quench their thirst.”