Watch: This video of Ashneer Grover’s doppelganger immersed in kirtan is going viral

August 2, 2022 5:31:43 pm
Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, has inspired several memes and viral content. Now another video ‘related’ to him is going viral on Instagram.
In the video, a man who looks like Ashneer Grover is seen dancing fervently to a kirtan being held on the premises of a temple.
The video, reportedly taken at ISKCON Vrindavan, was shared on social media by an Instagram user named Kartik Tyagi (@kartik.vrindavan).
While posting the video that featured Grover’s lookalike, Tyagi wrote: “@ashneer.grover nice seeing you😂😂😂 #kidding #kirtan #bhajan.”
View this post on Instagram
The video has raked in over 50 lakh views since it was posted on July 30, 2022. So far, the post has received more than 3.3 lakh likes.
Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote: “@sharktank.india @ashneer.grover thanks for investing in spiritual life which gives you return after life also🔥.” Another person wrote, “Bestt thing I’ve seen todayyy😂.”
Even Grover commented on the post and wrote, “Chalo achha hai – yeh kaam bhi outsource ho gaya ;) I share my doppelgangers level of devotion in business though.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Grover found social media fame after he judged Shark Tank India, a business reality show that was aired on Sony TV. Shark Tank India was modelled after popular American show Shark Tank. Grover’s refrain, “yeh sab doglapan hai” (which roughly translates to ‘all this is hypocrisy’) from the show spawned a host of memes this year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal
India vs South Africa in Lawn Bowls final
Karnataka bulldozer model & shrinking Parliament space for Opposition
Red alert in 8 districts, over 700 people moved to relief camps
India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous EDPremium
Latest News
Bengaluru: Private bank to extend financial support to IISc hospital, pledges Rs 107.76 crore
Watch: This video of Ashneer Grover’s doppelganger immersed in kirtan is going viral
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medal-winning weightlifter Sanket Sargar stays back in the UK for UCL treatment; know more about it
Alia Bhatt understands audience’s ‘anger’ at Kalank, says she studies her flops academically
Health insurance a must-have amid vector-borne diseases this monsoon
Cong MLA’s FIR accusing Assam CM of trying to topple Jharkhand govt ‘fabricated’: BJP minister Pijush Hazarika
Google Duo-Meet merger rolling out to Android and iOS users
Aug 28 & Oct 23: Save these India vs Pak game dates
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will there be any change in India’s XI for 3rd T20I
Naga Chaitanya on his Hindi debut in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Aamir Khan makes sure that everyone shines’
Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals how involved Nick Jonas is as a parent, hints when they’ll show baby Malti Marie’s face
Keep seasonal diseases at bay with these five monsoon essentials