Watch: This video of Ashneer Grover’s doppelganger immersed in kirtan is going viral

Ashneer Grover, the former managing director of BharatPe, has inspired several memes and viral content. Now another video ‘related’ to him is going viral on Instagram.

In the video, a man who looks like Ashneer Grover is seen dancing fervently to a kirtan being held on the premises of a temple.

The video, reportedly taken at ISKCON Vrindavan, was shared on social media by an Instagram user named Kartik Tyagi (@kartik.vrindavan).

While posting the video that featured Grover’s lookalike, Tyagi wrote: “@ashneer.grover nice seeing you😂😂😂 #kidding #kirtan #bhajan.”

The video has raked in over 50 lakh views since it was posted on July 30, 2022. So far, the post has received more than 3.3 lakh likes.

Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote: “@sharktank.india @ashneer.grover thanks for investing in spiritual life which gives you return after life also🔥.” Another person wrote, “Bestt thing I’ve seen todayyy😂.”

Even Grover commented on the post and wrote, “Chalo achha hai – yeh kaam bhi outsource ho gaya ;) I share my doppelgangers level of devotion in business though.”

Grover found social media fame after he judged Shark Tank India, a business reality show that was aired on Sony TV. Shark Tank India was modelled after popular American show Shark Tank. Grover’s refrain, “yeh sab doglapan hai” (which roughly translates to ‘all this is hypocrisy’) from the show spawned a host of memes this year.