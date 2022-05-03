scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Must Read

Watch: Elephant herd wallows in muddy waters to beat the summer, internet approves

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan explained that since elephants don’t have sweat glands, actions such as these are important to keep their large bodies cool.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 3, 2022 4:31:48 pm
Elephants wallowing in mud, Elephants playing in mud and water, Viral elephant video, Indian ExpressWallowing or dust bathing is a comfort behaviour that elephants often display during summer.

The oppressive heatwave across the country has forced nearly everyone to come up with ways to protect themselves against the rising temperatures. Like humans, animals too have been trying to beat the heat. 

Now, a video shared by an Indian Forest Service officer (IFS) showing how elephants are “killing the heat” has been doing the rounds on the internet. 

ALSO READ |Young elephant fell into a pit. Here’s how forest officials rescued it using water

In the 30-second clip, one can see a large gathering of elephants congregated near what looks like a small pond. The huge beasts, young as well as fully grown ones, are covered in mud and flapping their ears to cool their bodies. The calves are seen jostling about and laying down in the muddy water. 

Explaining this behaviour, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan wrote, “This is called as wallowing. Elephants love to do that. It keeps them cool. Elephants don’t have sweat glands but have high volume to surface area ratio and hence heat is generated. So heat dissipation in this manner or by flapping their ears is very important.” 

So far the clip has been viewed over 45,000 times. Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Sight to behold !! What an honor and privilege to watch these gentle beings in their natural environment.. it’s so important for us to ensure their wellbeing.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “The small elephants 🐘 are so so cute. Melts the heart to watch them wallowing and having fun.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 03: Latest News