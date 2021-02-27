Watch: Made from bamboo, this flute produces melodious sound when swung in the air

The instrument was used not just to play music but also to ward off animals. (Source: @PARInetwork/Twitter)

In the interiors of Chhattisgarh, 42-year-old Maniram Mandawi plays a unique musical instrument — the swinging flute. Made from bamboo, the instrument is played by waving the stick in different directions.

In a video shared by the People’s Archive of Rural India, Mandawi, a flute-maker from the Gond Adivasi community in the Narayanpur district, shares how the instrument was used not just to play music but also to ward off animals back in the day.

“There was a thick forest in those days and there were animals such as tigers, cheetahs, and bears in the jungle. So, if you would swing this, they would stay away,” Mandawi says in the clip, which has now gone viral. Here, take a look:

In another clip, an emotional Mandawi also spoke about the shrinking forest cover and how it is affecting his work. “The jungle used to be filled with big trees… There are no big trees anymore. It is going to be difficult to continue making swinging flutes,” read the tweet.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 39,000 views with netizens quite intrigued with the unique flute.

