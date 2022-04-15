Watch: The moment when the cable cars jolted in Jharkhand ropeway mishap

New footage of the Jharkhand ropeway tragedy that left three dead has surfaced. The video captures the moment the ropeway slipped from all its pulleys, leaving the cable cars with 50 tourists stuck mid-air.

The video, filmed by one of the tourists, shows the view from atop as the cable car begins its journey down the hill. At first, the video appears steady, showing a picturesque view of the valley below the Trikut Hills in Deoghar district. And suddenly, as the cabin begins to swing wildly, the phone falls and it goes black. Chaos ensues; people are heard screaming and praying. The video then briefly shows a tourist sitting on the floor.

Watch the moment here:

The accident took place last Sunday evening. It left people across the country with bated breath as rescue operations lasted over three days. The rescue operation was primarily being conducted by the Indian Air Force with assistance from the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administration.

Whie one person died following the accident, two died while being rescued. The mishap got everyone talking online about safety protocols and rescue plans for such emergencies.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren later announced a high-level probe into the incident.

Following the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised all those who were involved in the ropeway rescue operation and said they must record their experiences and turn it into a manual so that it can be made a part of disaster response training. He said the patience of stranded passengers is praiseworthy.