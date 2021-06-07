Video of huge King Cobra in Himachal Pradesh leaves netizens in shock

The forest department of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday said this was the first time the world’s longest venomous snake has been sighted or documented in the state.

The video of a King Cobra, which was sighted in Himachal Pradesh last week, has left netizens both in shock and awe in equal measure. The snake was seen slithering across the rocky terrain in the Girinagar area of Paonta Sahib in the Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The forest department of Himachal Pradesh said this was the first time the world’s longest venomous snake has been sighted or documented in the state.

The video spread quickly on Twitter, with most people expressing shock over the fact that a reptile of such a huge size could scale up and across the terrain so effortlessly. The one-and-a-half-minute-long video captured the snake sliding from the ground into wild bushes on a height. The snake was so long that it could be barely captured in one frame! Most snakes of the King Cobra species are 10 to 13 feet in size on average.

Watch here:

One of the longest #KingCobra sighted in recent times near the Girinagar area of Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district in #HimachalPradesh@SaevusWildlife @moefcc@WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/BNG6hZwjg5 — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 6, 2021

The video created a huge buzz online, with many on the internet left awestruck by the size of the snake.

Thrilled! That’s some 10 kms from my hometown… 🙀🙀 https://t.co/pufyDbUJRH — Ruchica Tomar (@ruchicatomar) June 6, 2021

Such a majestic animal… — Basant 🇮🇳 (@RainbowOfDSun) June 6, 2021

Save him from poachers. https://t.co/Sx8zjFvQKq — Ameya Vaidya (@ameya2v) June 6, 2021

Now that’s one hell of a specimen https://t.co/m0wEDczTDf — IamSam (@desiwildling) June 6, 2021

OMG ! never seen such a big one! — Mohammad Alam🇧🇩 (@AlamMoshiul) June 6, 2021

A local resident, who had spotted the snake on Saturday, clicked photos on his phone and shared them with the wildlife department of the region. A team later visited the site and found traces of the animal there.

“We checked our records and found that a King Cobra had never been sighted/documented in Himachal Pradesh earlier,” Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Himachal, Archana Sharma, told The Indian Express. “It is for the first time that this snake has been spotted in the Shiwalik Hills of Himachal. Earlier, its presence in the nearby hilly state of Uttarakhand had been recorded. The sighting in Himachal Pradesh now is a very significant thing for us,” Sharma said.