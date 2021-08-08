‘Don’t do stunts for fun’: Cyberabad Police share video of man dancing in middle of the road

The person in the video jumped onto the bridge and ran across it while cars were passing. (Source: Twitter/Cyberabad Traffic Police)

Despite the thousands of awareness campaigns by cops and penalties imposed on offenders, blatant disregard for road safety rules remains common across the world. Many people at times are prepared to even risk their lives just for the sake of getting a kick out of breaking rules deliberately, with no worry about the dangerous consequences they may bring upon themselves.

Recently, Cyberabad Traffic Police tweeted a video showing a man running across the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Telangana and dancing in the middle of the road. With no care in the world, the person in the video ran across the bridge ignoring cars that were passing by, then stood in the middle of the road and broke into an impromptu jig.

Tweeting the video, the Cyberabad Police department wrote, “Do not do stunts and dances on the road for fun.”

Watch here:

After the Cyderabad Police shared the video, netizens took to Twitter to slam the man for risking his life while trying to pull off the stunt in the middle of the road. While many called for stricter rules to stop infringements of this nature, a few others said action should be taken against the man.

Atleast , After Taking so much Risk don’t do Cheap Dance ! — Sinchan Ka Bada Bhai 💬 (@MrSoumitraPanda) August 5, 2021

Because of some idiots innocent people r suffering.Pls implement heavy fines on Drunk nd Drive case ,Cellphone driving and wrong route driving.

40%people in city are not wearing masks,as responsibility if traffic police warn them to wear mask they will definitely wear. — Naveen (@NaveenHyderabad) August 6, 2021

I think it’s high time to install barbed wire fencing in between the road and pedestrian alley on this bridge… — Anshul Singh (@anshulpro) August 5, 2021

I have seen so many pedestrians jumping off dividers when vehicles are speeding to cross the road. Just posting awareness videos won’t work. Even pedestrians should be fined. Bikers want to pass from the narrowest space possible between two vehicles — Jaya (@Jaya_wins) August 5, 2021

Put him in a jail and punish — Shahed Shaik Mohammed (@ShahedShaikMoh1) August 5, 2021 Sir as a request please arrest all tic tok user who take video in public place and highway and this idiot is resking him self and others pls do take some action — Vivian Anthony (@VivianA26255496) August 5, 2021

This is not the first time Cyberabad Police, a police commissionerate in Gachibowli in Rangareddy district, has tweeted about road safety. The traffic police department constantly takes to Twitter to run witty campaigns reminding people of the necessity of following traffic rules.

Earlier, the department had tweeted a photo of a man on a motorcycle having two rearview mirrors on the left side with the message, “Double Rear View Mirrors means Double Safety.”