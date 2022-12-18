scorecardresearch
Watch: SpiceJet pilot turns to poetry for in-flight announcement, passengers love it

The creative effort was posted online after a passenger recorded it on a flight from Delhi to Srinagar.

Flight announcements, though important, are often monotonous by their very nature. On a recent SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar, however, a pilot sought to spice things up a little by reciting it in the form of a Hindi poem.

A clip of the same has since gone viral. Sharing it online, Twitter user Eepsita (@Eepsita) wrote on December 16: “In a @flyspicejet flight from Delhi to Srinagar & omg, the captain killed it! They started off in English, but I only began recording later. Idk if this is a new marketing track or it was the captain himself, but this was so entertaining & endearing!”.

Her tweet has been viewed over one lakh times so far. Appreciating the pilot for his creative approach to a mundane task, a Twitter user wrote, “He wanted to become comedian but ended up becoming pilot .🤭”.

Another Twitter user, however, chose to take a swipe at the airline: “When your planes have so many technical snags, people using that Airline definitely need to have sense of humour to keep flying XD They might be just testing that!”

Two months ago, the airline drew flak after it had to make an emergency landing in Hyderabad when smoke was detected in the cabin. A viral video of the shocking incident on October 12, showed a cabin crew member shouting through the announcement phone and asking passengers to “bend down and stand out” as smoke filled up the space. Passengers had also alleged that despite the smoke, oxygen masks on the flight were not deployed.

