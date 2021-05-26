Watch: 6-year-old girl from Kerala bats flawlessly in viral video 

Six-year-old Mehak from Kerala in protective gear has even caught the attention of Indian cricketers such as Jemima Rodriguez.

Written by Satviki Sanjay

Cricket is a sport that runs in the blood of Indians and it is an obvious choice of profession for most children. And while men’s cricket has always flourished in India, it is only recently that women’s cricket has started gaining popularity. A video that has recently gone viral shows a young girl battling flawlessly, stating women have always had a brilliant grip on the sport.

Featuring six-year-old Mehak Fathima from Kozhikode in Kerala, the video has her doing her routine drills while dressed in protective gear. Her skills shine as she faces multiple shots, straight drives and pull shots, and hitting all of them with perfection.

The video has garnered a lot of traction and even caught the eye of Indian cricketer Jemima Rodrigues. Several others have also cheered for the young prodigy in the comments.

Fathima started playing the game seven months ago when she saw her father train her 3-year-old brother. “Are you not teaching me because I am a girl?’ She had asked her father,” Fathima’s mother Khadeeja told indianexpress.com. “That is when her father realised Mehak was interested in the game as well”, she added.

Since then, she has been going for formal cricket training—something she could only do for three months as Covid-19 lockdown was imposed again in the state. But these few months were enough for her to hone her talent and get multiple offers from other coaching academies as well, Khadija says.

Cricket, in fact, runs in the family. Muneer, Fathima’s father, also claimed to have played for Calicut university when he was 13. And even her brother started playing with a bat and a ball at the tender age of 18 months.

Fathima is now so dedicated to the sport that she can be seen playing inside their house all day with her father. She aspires to be a cricketer in the future and immensely admires Smriti Mandhana. “She watches her videos, her cricket plays and shots and tells us she wants to become like her,” says Khadija. “We fully support her.”

Fathima’s now-viral video was initially posted by Binu George, a cricket coach on Instagram. Muneer had sent George the video to get tips from him, but the coach found Mehak’s technique so impeccable he decided to share them on social media.

Satviki Sanjay is currently an intern at indianexpress.com