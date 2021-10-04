Scrapped Air India plane gets stuck under foot overbridge near Delhi airport, video goes viral

When it comes to airplanes, people may either think of it flying high in the sky or being parked in a hanger inside the airport. However, in a video going viral, an aircraft was spotted on a highway, stuck under an over bridge, leaving passersby and netizens amused alike.

In a video which got everyone talking online, an Air India carrier without its wings was seen wedged underneath a foot overbridge, as cars and buses passed by. The unusual sight of the massive airplane halted was caught on camera near Delhi airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway deep in the night.

The video showed the nose of the aircraft and half of its body had made it through, however, the plane got stuck near the wings area under the bridge.

Watch the video here:

On Gurugram-Delhi highway, outside IGI airport ! pic.twitter.com/fLG0FiijkS — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakSEditor) October 2, 2021

As the video started to circulate widely, it left many bewildered how it reached there. Soon, the national carrier company clarified that the aircraft was a deregistered and scrapped. The incident happened when the scrapped plane, which was sold off, was being transported.

“Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances,” the airlines company said in a statement.

However, even though the airline said they had nothing to do with the plane, it didn’t stop jokes on social media.

However, this isn’t an isolated incident. Earlier in 2019, a similar incident had happened in West Bengal when another old Air India aircraft got trapped under a bridge while being transported on a truck.