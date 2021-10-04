scorecardresearch
Scrapped Air India plane gets stuck under foot overbridge near Delhi airport, video goes viral

The video showed the nose of the aircraft and half of its body had made it through, however, the plane got stuck near the wings area under the bridge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 4, 2021 10:29:45 am
The video of the airplane stuck on a busy road sparked many jokes online.

When it comes to airplanes, people may either think of it flying high in the sky or being parked in a hanger inside the airport. However, in a video going viral, an aircraft was spotted on a highway, stuck under an over bridge, leaving passersby and netizens amused alike.

In a video which got everyone talking online, an Air India carrier without its wings was seen wedged underneath a foot overbridge, as cars and buses passed by. The unusual sight of the massive airplane halted was caught on camera near Delhi airport on the Delhi-Gurugram highway deep in the night.

Watch the video here:

As the video started to circulate widely, it left many bewildered how it reached there. Soon, the national carrier company clarified that the aircraft was a deregistered and scrapped. The incident happened when the scrapped plane, which was sold off, was being transported.

“Air India has got no connection whatsoever with the aircraft under any circumstances,” the airlines company said in a statement.

However, even though the airline said they had nothing to do with the plane, it didn’t stop jokes on social media.

However, this isn’t an isolated incident. Earlier in 2019, a similar incident had happened in West Bengal when another old Air India aircraft got trapped under a bridge while being transported on a truck.

