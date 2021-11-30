Watch: RPF staff rescues woman from falling onto tracks while alighting moving train

A major tragedy was averted after a woman was rescued when she almost fell on the tracks at Kalyan railway station while de-boarding a moving train. Swift and prompt action by Railway Protection Force staff Updesh Yadav saved her life.

A video shared by the Central Railway showed the hustle-bustle of the railway station and people gathering after the woman fell and was almost sliding down to the tracks. An agile RPF staff rushed to the spot and rescued her. The woman was de-boarding the CSMT-Chennai Mail Express. The video was posted on November 29.

Sh Updesh Yadav, RPF staff, Kalyan saved the life of a lady passenger when she slipped on the platform from train 22159 CSMT-Chennai mail exp. Railway appeals to passengers not to board or de-board a running train.@RailMinIndia @GM_CRly pic.twitter.com/CR2F3jjuvR — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) November 29, 2021

Central Railway’s General Manager lauded Yadav for his alertness. Later, Yadav asked other passengers not to board or de-board a running train.

“Alertness of the agile RPF Staff Shri Updesh Yadav saved the life of a lady passenger slipped on the platform from train 22159 CSMT-Chennai mail exp. Passengers are advised not to board or de-board a running train,” tweeted the general manager of the Central Railway.

Meanwhile, netizens criticised the authorities over glitches in safety measures. “Gap of at least 1 and half feet at Kalyan Junction. Have you no shame posting such videos. Instead of rectifying it,” commented Twitter user Chetan Naphde.

Another user, Swamisays, commented, “Why does not @RDSO ensure auto-shut doors in all new coaches/rakes!? @AshwiniVaishnaw. Instead of showcasing Toilets, chained mugs, floorings, LED lamps like Foolish backward people doing a breakthrough, why not make safe travel a priority. We need to eliminate Open doors/windows!”

This is the third time in the recent days when the bravado and alertness saved someone’s life at Kalyan railway station. A fortnight ago, netizens were shocked after a video of a pointsman saving life of a passenger in Kalyan railway station surfaced on social media.

Earlier on October 19, in a similar incident, an RPF constable saved a pregnant woman after she fell between the gap of a moving train and the platform in Kalyan station. The constable had earned plaudits online while netizens also raised concerns over such accidents at railway stations.