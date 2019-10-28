Watch: Tamil Nadu railway cop saves man from slipping under moving train

Timely action by a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a man’s life who slipped while trying to board a moving train at Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Advertising

The CCTV footage of the station, shared by news agency ANI, shows the man boarding the train and losing his balance in the process. The RPF cop, who was standing some distance away, jumped into action and prevents the man from slipping under the train.

#WATCH Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel saved a passenger from slipping under a moving train at Coimbatore railway station earlier today pic.twitter.com/UKCk8vqSCO — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2019

The cop’s action is earning him praise online. “This is humanity… We should continue this … Ultimately one day it saves ourselves. … This RPF personnel saves the humanity. Now it’s for all to continue,” a Twitter user wrote.