Watch: Rare footage of two tigers fighting over a tigress in Ranthambore National Park

A video of two tigers engaging a fierce battle has gone viral on social media after it was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle.

Advertising

The officer shared the video on October 16 and showed two tigers, T57 and T58, fighting. The two tigers are seen pouncing on each other while a tigress watches. The two tigers can also be heard roaring as they fight each other.

The epic showdown was recorded in the Ranthambore National Park, located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, India.

Watch the video here:

That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded. (T57, T58). pic.twitter.com/wehHWgIIHC — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

In his follow up tweets, Kaswan said that it was T57, who won the clash. The rare footage was captured by one Hansraj Gurjar while 16 others watched.

As many are asking about the results. T57 won. Nobody is seriously injured. It was for the tigress T39. Which can be seen there in the video. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 16, 2019

This video was shot by Hansraj Gurjar. And 16 other witnessed the event. All credits to them. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 17, 2019

Here’s how people who saw the video reacted to it:

Explosive! What a sighting captured 👌 — Kaustuv Chatterjee (@KaustuvC) October 16, 2019

And this is also considered as rarest of the rare moment. — Adv.Tanmayraje Deo (@tanmaydeo7) October 16, 2019

That was one hell of a fight — Swapnil Deshpande (@swapsd) October 16, 2019

I love when they roar 🐯 — 🌸ओशिन 🌸 (@sweetoshi) October 16, 2019