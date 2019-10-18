Watch: Rare footage of two tigers fighting over a tigress in Ranthambore National Park

Toggle Menu
The two tigers are seen pouncing on each other while a tigress watches. The two tigers can also be heard roaring as they fight each other.

The video, which was posted on October 16 showed two tigers, T57 and T58 violently fighting.

A video of two tigers engaging a fierce battle has gone viral on social media after it was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle.

The epic showdown was recorded in the Ranthambore National Park, located in the Sawai Madhopur district of southeastern Rajasthan, India.

Watch the video here:

In his follow up tweets, Kaswan said that it was T57, who won the clash. The rare footage was captured by one Hansraj Gurjar while 16 others watched.

Here’s how people who saw the video reacted to it:

