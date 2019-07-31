Watch: Woman’s soulful rendition of this Lata Mangeshkar classic takes netizens down memory lane

“Ek Pyar Ka Nagma” sung by Lata Mangeshkar has always been a colossal hit among Indians. However, a woman working at Ranaghat station in West Bengal has taken over the internet with her rendition of the 1970s song and netizens cannot get enough of her voice and how soulfully the song has been sung.

In the video, posted by BarpetaTown, the woman is seen singing the all-time classic amidst the busy Ranaghat railway station. Her pure and pristine voice draws passengers, who can be seen hearing the song in rapt attention, taking them down the memory lane. The song, from the 1972 Hindi movie Shor, features Manoj Kumar, Nanda and Master Satyajit.

While one Facebook user called her “unknown nightingale”, others hoped her voice gets recognition and wished her well.