Watch: PM Narendra Modi’s Europe tour in a burst of Instagram reels

Monday, May 09, 2022
The official Instagram account of MyGov posted Instagram reels to chronicle important moments of Prime Minister Modi’s Europe trip last week as he visited Germany, France and Denmark.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 9, 2022 6:45:36 pm
PM Modi europe tour reels, Instagram reels MOdi Europe tour, MyGov reels Modi Europe tour, Modi Europe Tour, Indian ExpressMyGov is the citizen engagement platform of the Government of India.

Briefing citizens about developments pertaining to diplomatic tours and international bilateral meetings can often be tiresome and bleak, to say the least.

However, MyGov, the citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, has apparently found a quick-fix to this problem – presenting information on diplomatic visits using short, engaging Instagram reels. 

ALSO READ |‘Wah badhiya’: Boy impresses PM Modi with patriotic song in Germany. Watch video

The official Instagram account of MyGov resorted to such entertaining clips to chronicle important moments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Europe trip last week as he visited Germany, France and Denmark.

The reels documented everything from the official welcome ceremonies to the Prime Minister’s interactions with the Indian diaspora and managed to gather thousands of likes within hours. Besides Instagram, they were also shared via the Twitter account of MyGov portal. 

According to MyGov, the Prime Minister attended 25 meetings during the 65-hour long international tour. During this time, he met several foreign dignitaries, including his counterparts from Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland. He also presided over multiple bilateral meetings on trade, technology and energy. 

Sharing a reel on PM Modi’s meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the MyGov Instagram account wrote, “Hugs and diplomacy: The President of France Emmanuel Macron gives a ‘Jhaadu Ki Jhappi’ to PM @narendramodi on his arrival. 🤗”.

Among other reels, the citizen engagement portal also shared one that detailed the gifts that the Prime Minister gave to foreign delegates during the tour. 

