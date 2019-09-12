Watch: Piyush Goyal says ‘Maths never helped Einstein discover gravity’, Tweeple school him with memes

As India is facing an economic slowdown, cabinet ministers in the Narendra Modi-led Central government are having a hard time explaining its root cause. On Thursday, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal made an embarrassing error when he confused Issac Newton and Albert Einstein while defending the government’s USD 5 trillion-economy dream. No points for guessing then that the Internet went ballistic after his gaffe.

While attending a Board of Trade meeting, he said, “Don’t get into calculations that you see on television…Oh if you’re looking at a $5 trillion-economy, country will have to grow at 12 per cent, today it is growing at 6-7 per cent. Don’t get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity.”

Reporter : Sir how India would become 5 trillion Economy in such growth rate? Piyush Goyal : Don’t look at numbers. Math never helped Einstein discover Gravity. Fact : Gravity was discovered by Newton in 1687.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aj58N87IgV — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 12, 2019

Quite naturally, ever-vigilant Twitterati were quick to school him that it was, in fact, Sir Issac Newton and not Einstein who discovered the law of gravity.

From opposition leaders to educationists, everyone poked fun at the senior BJP minister. Twitterati also shared hilarious memes and GIFs, drawing parallels to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks where she had blamed the changing “mindset of the millennials” for the slowdown in the auto sector recently.

