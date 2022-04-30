Watch: ‘Nagin dance’ at wedding with real snake; 5 held

Baaratis dancing their hearts out, incorporating outlandish and quirky moves, is not an uncommon sight. However, a wedding party in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha went a step further by involving a real snake in the festivities.

Instead of just doing the ‘Nagin’ dance, a wedding party brought in a real snake to be part of the procession. Now, the crazy moment caught on camera has gone viral, and those involved are in trouble.

Videos doing rounds on the internet show a snake charmer blowing his been (horn) while holding a basket with a cobra, amid loud music and dancing. The video caused alarm and drew flak online. Watch the video here:

Odisha Bytes reported that on receiving information about the event, forest officials rushed to the spot to rescue the snake. Five members of the wedding procession were detained.

“It was a very dangerous act to dance with the highly poisonous snake in the public. Had the deadly snake slipped from the bamboo pot, lives of many people present in the procession would have been jeopardised,” a forest official was quoted as saying by the channel.

Officials requested the people to neither irritate wild animals nor risk their lives.

Appalled by the video, netizens urged officials to take stringent action against the offenders so such acts were not repeated.