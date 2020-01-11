‘Talent undiscovered’: Shankar Mahadevan introduces Assamese flute player, video goes viral

Shankar Mahadevan’s jugal-bandi with the flautist delighted all online. Shankar Mahadevan’s jugal-bandi with the flautist delighted all online.

Music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan has unearthed a talent from Assam and shared a video of the musician, which has now gone viral. Recently, Mahadevan was in Assam and noticed a man playing his flute outside a restaurant. Impressed by his soulful music, Mahadevan shared a video of the flautist, identified as Dilip Heera, and now the video of him playing the instrument is going viral.

“Talent undiscovered!!” an excited Mahadevan wrote on his social media handle while sharing the video. After spotting the musician outside a resort in Guwahati, Mahadevan asked Heera to play a tune for his followers online. He too joined in with some sargam and it delighted many online.

With over 1.5 million views just on Facebook, the video has left netizens mesmerised. Watch the video here:

From Instagram to Facebook, people are showering love on Mahadevan for discovering Heera and sharing his talent with the world. Many also urged the music director to give him a break in the industry. Heera’s friends said he was not just a talented classical musician but also had knowledge of folk music as well, especially Bihu.

Not the first time the music composer discovered talented artists while travelling. Last year, he found two talented singers at a Bengaluru hotel and shared videos of each with his fans and followers online.

