Watch: Drivers stop passenger train to let elephant cross tracks in Bengal, earn praise online

Elephants crossing railway tracks in the forest region of North Bengal is a common feature and often many get hurt by fast-moving locomotives. But the drivers of a train are earning praise online after they halted the locomotive to let an elephant cross the track.

Loco pilots Uttam Barua and DD Kumar running the Alipur Duar-New Jalpaiguri Passenger train noticed the elephant on the tracks and decided to provide safe passage to the animal. The incident took place between the Nagrakota and Chalsa Junction in the morning.

The video was shared online by Alipurduar Division of Northesat Frontier Railways on Twitter and quickly got everyone talking.

Today morning at 8.30 hrs, #AlertCrew of 55726 Dn Sri Uttam Barua & D.D.Kumar suddenly noticed that a Wild Elephant was walking along the track at Km 71/7 betn NKB- CLD & stopped train immediately with Emergency brake. @RailNf @wti_org_india @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/EkSFEW9KGe — DRM APDJ (@drm_apdj) October 14, 2019

Many thanked the drivers for their actions and going the extra mile to ensure that wild animals are safe in their habitat. A few users also rooted for them and said they should be rewarded for their actions which in turn will encourage others to follow their act in a similar situation. Many users also highlighted the need for safe passage corridors and regulatory speed measures to ensure wild animals near railway tracks are safe.