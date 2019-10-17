Toggle Menu
Watch: Drivers stop passenger train to let elephant cross tracks in Bengal, earn praise onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/watch-passenger-train-crew-stops-to-allow-elephant-cross-tracks-in-bengal-earns-praise-online-6073303/

Watch: Drivers stop passenger train to let elephant cross tracks in Bengal, earn praise online

Loco pilots Uttam Barua and DD Kumar running the Alipur Duar - New Jalpaiguri Passenger train noticed the elephant on the tracks ahead of them and decided to provide safe passage corridor. Many are now urging the ministry to reward them.

train stop for elephant to cross, duars elephant train tracks, elephant train traccks, man elephant conflict, train drivers stop train elephant to cross, viral videos, good news, indian express
The incident took place between the Nagrakota and Chalsa Junction in the morning and the train engine was seen maintaining a good distance from the wild animal not to startle it in any way.

Elephants crossing railway tracks in the forest region of North Bengal is a common feature and often many get hurt by fast-moving locomotives. But the drivers of a train are earning praise online after they halted the locomotive to let an elephant cross the track.

Loco pilots Uttam Barua and DD Kumar running the Alipur Duar-New Jalpaiguri Passenger train noticed the elephant on the tracks and decided to provide safe passage to the animal. The incident took place between the Nagrakota and Chalsa Junction in the morning.

The video was shared online by Alipurduar Division of Northesat Frontier Railways on Twitter and quickly got everyone talking.

Many thanked the drivers for their actions and going the extra mile to ensure that wild animals are safe in their habitat. A few users also rooted for them and said they should be rewarded for their actions which in turn will encourage others to follow their act in a similar situation. Many users also highlighted the need for safe passage corridors and regulatory speed measures to ensure wild animals near railway tracks are safe.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android