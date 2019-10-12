Watch: Man steals pot plants from Delhi vertical garden, leaves netizens miffed

A video of an old man stealing plastic flower pots from a vertical garden in Delhi sparked social media outrage, leaving netizens furious. The shocking video came to light when Alwayz Dil Se, a Facebook page shared it.

The video shows an old man, stealing plastic containers from a vertical garden installed on an overbridge pillar in the national capital. The old man is seen throwing away the plants and shoving the containers inside his bag. But as soon as he spots the camera recording his actions, he begins to runs away. The person who recorded the video clip can be heard shouting at the old man, threatening him to watch out for the Municipal authorities and warns him against returning.

Though the exact location of the incident is not known, social media users were quick to respond to the video and commented saying it reflects the man's "poor mentality". While, other Facebook users said that prompt action should be taken against people who steal public property.

The New Delhi Municipal Council officials started the vertical garden projects not only for aesthetic reasons but in an attempt to curb dust pollution and heat in the capital. However, within months of introducing the project, there have been reports of unscrupulous citizens walking away with pots, leaving behind empty spots on the pillars.