Watch: Officials rescue pythons entangled inside JCB in Odisha

Since being shared online, several pictures of the rescue have gone viral on social media.

Two pythons were rescued from inside a JCB in Odisha. The giant reptiles were spotted when the construction equipment was engaged in the beautification project of the water reservoir at Paligumula village of Berhampur.

According to local reports, snake experts helped the locals in rescuing the two reptiles that had sneaked inside the JCB machine. “The python was 11-feet-long,” snake rescuer Swadhin Kumar Sahu told ANI.

Watch the video here:

“We saw the huge snakes while digging soil in the canal. Probably they were hibernating there to get respite from the prevailing cold condition. One of the snakes became aggressive and tried to attack us. It was really scary. Local people and Snake Helpline members came to our rescue,” the driver of the JCB machine told Odisha TV.

After a three-hour-long rescue mission, the pythons were finally removed from the bonnet of the vehicle and later released in the nearby forest in the presence of the forest officials, the news website added.

