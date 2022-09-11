Watch: Narrow escape from speeding train for UP rickshaw puller who ignored closed railway gates

Even if a railway gate is closed, many people in India often try to cross the track anyway, paying scant heed to their own safety. Such reckless behaviour can result in horrific incidents. A rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh had a narrow escape while crossing a railway track in a similar manner. A video of the incident soon found its way to Twitter and is enough to send a chill down one’s spine, to say the least.

Posted by ANI on Sunday, the CCTV footage of the September 9 incident has garnered more than 10,000 views already. The video shows many people crossing the railway track nonchalantly even though the barrier is closed. A few people with bicycles manage to finish crossing the track, but as one rickshaw puller approaches the track, the train rushes past. The man is thrown off the track to the ground and escapes miraculously while his rickshaw appears to have been hit by the locomotive.

Also Read | Woman crosses track seconds before train arrives. Watch video

“Narrow escape for a rickshaw puller while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh,” says the caption of the clip.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH | Narrow escape for a rickshaw puller while crossing a railway track in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. (09.09) pic.twitter.com/Tb49XcaXcc — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 11, 2022

In another tweet, ANI said that the rickshaw puller was arrested and sent to custody later. Rajeev Verma, RPF inspector (Aligarh), said the train was going from Guwahati to New Delhi, the agency reported.

“Railways crossing. No under /over pass ?” commented a Twitter user. “Even if we do it for present crossings, the rapid growth in urbanization and road network will keep demanding new crossings across the country. The public also needs to follow the rules,” another user pointed out.