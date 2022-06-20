Watch Mumbaikars dance to ‘In Da Getto’ as part of Sunday Street initiative

Bringing joy into the mundane lives of citizens, the Mumbai police have been hosting events as part of their ‘Sunday Street’ initiative, also delighting people online. Now, in a video shared by the Mumbai police commissioner, locals were seen busy getting some dance lessons on the streets.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared a video of a group of women doing a fun choreography to J. Balvin & Skrillex’s ‘In Da Getto’. With an instructor leading from the front, the group of females was seen having a blast matching his steps in high spirits, while chanting together making their weekend filled with positive energy and joy.

“Nariman Point today. Mumbaikars,” Pandey wrote on Twitter sharing the footage winning hearts online.

Nariman Point today. Mumbaikars 👍 pic.twitter.com/YWBi3XAFi1 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) June 19, 2022

Beyond the dance party, this Sunday’s programme was a star-studded event as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and senior officials at Marine Drive. For the Sunday event, the actor was seen riding a bicycle and self-balancing electric scooters, a segway, on the streets.

While netizens loved the initiative that is aimed to create a sense of belonging for citizens and a better association with public spaces, many urged the police commissioner to introduce it in more locations. Replying to people’s queries, Pandey said recreational activities, which include yoga, skating, cycling and much more, are already operational in 12 locations. Mulund, Chembur, Charkop, Wadala, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Carter Road, Lokhandwala as well, Pandey said in replies to his followers.

Reserving a few hours every Sunday, where streets are closed for vehicular traffic, is gaining popularity around the world, and Mumbai too launched the initiative earlier in March. With a motto of reclaiming roads by making them safer, inclusive and accessible for citizens of all age groups, the projects have been winning hearts.

While in past cases, the police force even brought their Khaki Studio to engage locals giving a live show for free, in other times, the police commissioner too had joined locals on their cycling expeditions.

“‘Sunday Streets’, a Mumbai Police initiative to revive the ‘Spirit Of Mumbai’ on its streets has been a great success and I cannot thank Mumbaikars enough for the vibrance they have added to city’s Sunday mornings,” Pandey had said in a release earlier when the plan had started.