scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 20, 2022
Must Read

Watch Mumbaikars dance to ‘In Da Getto’ as part of Sunday Street initiative

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey shared a video of a group of women doing a fun choreography to J. Balvin and Skrillex's viral hit.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 20, 2022 3:43:22 pm
A group of female dancers were seen matching the steps of an instructor on the road.

Bringing joy into the mundane lives of citizens, the Mumbai police have been hosting events as part of their ‘Sunday Street’ initiative, also delighting people online. Now, in a video shared by the Mumbai police commissioner, locals were seen busy getting some dance lessons on the streets.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared a video of a group of women doing a fun choreography to J. Balvin & Skrillex’s ‘In Da Getto’. With an instructor leading from the front, the group of females was seen having a blast matching his steps in high spirits, while chanting together making their weekend filled with positive energy and joy.

Also Watch |Mumbai police band plays a ‘must’ watch cover of ‘Ya Mustafa’

“Nariman Point today. Mumbaikars,” Pandey wrote on Twitter sharing the footage winning hearts online.

Beyond the dance party, this Sunday’s programme was a star-studded event as Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar joined Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil and senior officials at Marine Drive. For the Sunday event, the actor was seen riding a bicycle and self-balancing electric scooters, a segway, on the streets.

While netizens loved the initiative that is aimed to create a sense of belonging for citizens and a better association with public spaces, many urged the police commissioner to introduce it in more locations. Replying to people’s queries, Pandey said recreational activities, which include yoga, skating, cycling and much more, are already operational in 12 locations. Mulund, Chembur, Charkop, Wadala, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Carter Road, Lokhandwala as well, Pandey said in replies to his followers.

Reserving a few hours every Sunday, where streets are closed for vehicular traffic, is gaining popularity around the world, and Mumbai too launched the initiative earlier in March. With a motto of reclaiming roads by making them safer, inclusive and accessible for citizens of all age groups, the projects have been winning hearts.

While in past cases, the police force even brought their Khaki Studio to engage locals giving a live show for free, in other times, the police commissioner too had joined locals on their cycling expeditions.

Best of Express Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...Premium
Express Investigation — Part 3: Textbook revision slashes portion in hist...
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: DataPremium
Big shortfall in hiring of ex-servicemen across govt depts, posts: Data
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal tiesPremium
What West Seti power project can mean for India-Nepal ties
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for homePremium
Ashok Gulati and Ritika Juneja write: An oil palm plan for home
More Premium Stories >>

“‘Sunday Streets’, a Mumbai Police initiative to revive the ‘Spirit Of Mumbai’ on its streets has been a great success and I cannot thank Mumbaikars enough for the vibrance they have added to city’s Sunday mornings,” Pandey had said in a release earlier when the plan had started.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 20: Latest News
Advertisement