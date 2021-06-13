scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Watch: Man slips trying to board moving train, railway staff save him in nick of time

The video, caught by a surveillance camera at the station, shows a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and a train guard trying their best to prevent the man from falling through the gap of the platform after he stumbled while trying to board the train.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2021 6:14:18 pm
railways passenger saved, running railway passenger save, railways passenger escapes death, railway staff saves running passenger, passenger CSMT Mumbai, railways CSMT Mumbai, CSMT Mumbai, railways, railways passenger, viral videos, trending videos, trending news, Indian Express newsThe two railways staffers, who rescued the man, were applauded by netizens for their quick thinking.

Thanks to the quick response of two railway staffers, a man was saved just in time after he fell down while trying to board a moving train in Mumbai. The chilling moment was caught on camera at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The passenger was running to catch the Mumbai-Mangaluru special train as it left the platform. However, he tripped and fell, after which he got dragged along the platform.

“There are two heroes in this incident,” Central Railways wrote sharing the footage on Twitter.

Soon after the man fell, RPF constable Narsingh Kanojiya and Railway guard Jitendar Pal rushed to save him from ‘getting under the wheels’. During the rescue act, the railway guard too lost his balance while trying to save the passenger and fell down on the platform. However, Kanojiya immediately pulled the guard to safety.

According to a tweet by Central Railways, the train was stopped by station staff later. The guard boarded the train only after assuring that all three men were safe, the department added.

“Railways are creating awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioural issue and request passengers not to board/alight a moving train which is dangerous for their life,” they stated.

The two railway staff were applauded by netizens for their quick thinking and swift action. Many also pointed out the dangers of boarding a moving train.

A similar incident took place last week in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla. A video of the incident, in which an RPF constable was seen saving a man from falling under a moving train, had then gone viral.

