Watch: Man slips trying to board moving train, railway staff save him in nick of time

The two railways staffers, who rescued the man, were applauded by netizens for their quick thinking.

Thanks to the quick response of two railway staffers, a man was saved just in time after he fell down while trying to board a moving train in Mumbai. The chilling moment was caught on camera at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The passenger was running to catch the Mumbai-Mangaluru special train as it left the platform. However, he tripped and fell, after which he got dragged along the platform.

The video, caught by a surveillance camera at the station, shows a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable and a train guard trying their best to prevent the man from falling through the gap of the platform after he stumbled while trying to board the train.

“There are two heroes in this incident,” Central Railways wrote sharing the footage on Twitter.

RPF Constable and Train Guard save the life of a passenger. There are two heroes in the incident. A passenger who tried to board a moving train 01133 Mumbai-Mangaluru special at CSMT Mumbai on 11.6.2021 and fell down. He was saved by the train Guard (1/n) pic.twitter.com/NPepAfFUPw — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 12, 2021

Soon after the man fell, RPF constable Narsingh Kanojiya and Railway guard Jitendar Pal rushed to save him from ‘getting under the wheels’. During the rescue act, the railway guard too lost his balance while trying to save the passenger and fell down on the platform. However, Kanojiya immediately pulled the guard to safety.

According to a tweet by Central Railways, the train was stopped by station staff later. The guard boarded the train only after assuring that all three men were safe, the department added.

“Railways are creating awareness through various platforms against this fatal behavioural issue and request passengers not to board/alight a moving train which is dangerous for their life,” they stated.

The two railway staff were applauded by netizens for their quick thinking and swift action. Many also pointed out the dangers of boarding a moving train.

Please Stop Boarding moving trains. Stop imitating Bollywood Movie Scenes it’s dangerous. https://t.co/b9Ju3AYIJ5 — Er.Aniket Paranjpe🇮🇳 (@AniketParanjpe) June 12, 2021

Really brave work by RPF, timely saved life of guard and passenger https://t.co/G4vZIhxFSV — Damodar vyas (@damuNBT) June 12, 2021

A similar incident took place last week in Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai’s Kurla. A video of the incident, in which an RPF constable was seen saving a man from falling under a moving train, had then gone viral.